Environment Canada investigating potential tornado in Hines Creek, Alta.

A northwestern Alberta village is in recovery mode after a strong storm rolled through Friday night that uprooted and snapped trees, and tore the roofs off of some buildings.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued a tornado warning for the Fairview, Alta., area shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday. This was as a severe thunderstorm that was "possibly producing a tornado" northwest of the community, in Hines Creek, was heading southeast toward the town.

"It could be plough or straight-line winds, or it could have been a tornado," Danielle Desjardins, an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist, told CBC News Saturday morning.

ECCC is still investigating what happened, Desjardins said. Power went out around the Hines Creek area at some point during the storm, which delayed information, photos and footage being received by the public.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the ATCO power outage map shows power is still out in several areas around Hines Creek, a village about 445 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, affecting more than 1,000 customers.

Photos posted to social media show trees that were completely uprooted, snapped in half, of bent over; some structures such as sheds were damaged or destroyed; and the roofs of some homes and buildings were torn off.

When Desjardins spoke with CBC News Saturday morning, ECCC had yet to receive an image of a tornado.

The weather agency had received many reports of rain walls and Ping-Pong-ball-sized hail.