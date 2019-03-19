Hiker and his dog rescued from backcountry west of Rocky Mountain House

An Edmonton hiker who found himself unable to get back to his vehicle during a four-day hike west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., was rescued after stamping out an SOS in the snow.

The man and his dog left the staging of the Pinto Lake Trail on Highway 11 near the Cline River last Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The man told police when he was at Pinto Lake he out ran out of "adequate resources" and didn't think he could make it back to his vehicle.

Instead, he stomped out SOS in the snow on Pinto Lake.

The distress signal was picked up by a remote Alberta Agriculture and Forestry camera and RCMP were alerted Monday.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, and RCMP K Division air services personnel were deployed to Pinto Lake, where they found the man and his dog in good health.

Both were airlifted back to the trailhead staging area.

The hiker told his rescuers he was expecting to return home Sunday.

RCMP are reminding the public to be adequately prepared for back-country excursions and to carry a locating device in case a rescue is required.

Rocky Mountain House is 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.