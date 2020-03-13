Man, 34, dies in highway crash with semi northeast of Edmonton

A 34-year-old man from Beaver County, Alta., died Thursday in a highway crash 70 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Strathcona County RCMP.

Officers responded to a collision involving a semi-tractor and a pickup truck at around 12:30 p.m., police said in a news release Friday.

The preliminary investigation determined the semi was heading east on Highway 15 when it failed to stop at a red light, hitting a pickup driving south on Highway 830, RCMP said.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was taken to hospital with injuries, police said.

Traffic was re-routed for several hours Thursday while an RCMP collision analyst and officers investigated.

