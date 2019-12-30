Wetaskiwin County woman fatally injured while helping another driver

RCMP say a 62-year-old woman was fatally injured on a Wetaskiwin County highway last week as she attempted to help the driver of another vehicle that had gone into the ditch.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 28, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a collision at Highway 616 and Highway 795, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The intersection of the two highways is about 22 kilometres west of Millet.

The woman had stepped out of her vehicle to assist another driver when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

The woman, a resident of Wetaskiwin County, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries later that evening.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police, said RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott.

RCMP continue to investigate, Scott said.