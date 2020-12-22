High Prairie man dies when pickups collide on northern Alberta highway

A 30-year-old man from High Prairie died late Monday after two pickup trucks collided on a northern Alberta highway.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 49, between Township Road 770 and 772, in the Municipal District of Smoky River, McLennan RCMP said.

A pickup truck was heading south on Highway 49 when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with another pickup that was northbound, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the southbound truck died at the scene. The driver of the northbound truck was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The highway was closed overnight as a collision analyst reconstructed the crash, but it re-opened to traffic around 8:30 a.m., RCMP said.

The crash remains under investigation.