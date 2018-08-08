6 killed in 2-vehicle highway crash south of Jasper, Alta.

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta's Jasper National Park Tuesday night.

Another six people were injured in a separate collision in the same area four hours later.

RCMP said a multi-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of Jasper.

Blain Fairbairn of Alberta Health Services said six people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a Jasper hospital.

Highway 93 traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

At 9:20 p.m., emergency medical services responded to another collision in the same area on Highway 93.

Six people were transported to the Jasper-Seaton Healthcare Centre in stable condition, AHS spokesperson Lisa Laferriere said.

Alberta Transportation's website indicated Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

There have been a number of road deaths in Alberta so far this month, including: