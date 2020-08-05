Woman killed, five people injured as two vehicles collide with moose on Highway 63

A 41-year-old woman was killed and a child was injured after two vehicles collided with a moose late Sunday night on a northern Alberta highway, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 63 near Township Road 622, about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Redwater RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

A car was heading south through Thorhild County at about 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a moose. A northbound truck then also collided with the animal.

The 41-year-old driver of the car, a woman from Sturgeon County, Alta., died at the scene. A child in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The four people inside the truck suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

Redwater RCMP said the name of the deceased woman will not be released.

Since mid-July, five people have been killed on Alberta highways as a result of collisions involving moose.

A man heading north on the QEII was killed on July 18 when his vehicle collided with a moose at around 10:30 p.m. near the turnoff to Ponoka, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

On July 23, two people driving on Highway 881 were killed near Conklin, Alta., about 360 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, when their vehicle hit a moose at around 12:40 a.m. Dustin Leslie Robin Peterson, a Sundre father and heavy equipment operator, and his passenger died at the scene.

On July 28, a 29-year-old man was killed in central Alberta after hitting a moose while driving on Highway 619 at Range Road 110 near Viking, Alta., about 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. That accident happened at about 10 p.m.