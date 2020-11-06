Highway 39 crash east of Drayton Valley kills pickup driver, passenger

Two central Alberta men have died in a highway crash southwest of Edmonton.

The men, aged 57 and 52, were in a pickup truck pulling a flat-deck trailer south on Range Road 52 around 4 p.m. Thursday when they were struck by a semi hauling an empty tanker west on Highway 39, about 25 kilometres east of Drayton Valley.

The 57-year-old pickup driver, from Wetaskiwin County, and his 52-year-old passenger, from Leduc, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck did not suffer any injuries.

Traffic was diverted until shortly after midnight when the highways were cleared for travel, RCMP said.