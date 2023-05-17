Highly anticipated Alberta election debate will contrast two known leaders

The leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties face off Thursday in a live debate that could help undecided voters make up their minds about who to vote for on May 29.

Rules limiting the debate to parties with seats in the legislature mean UCP Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley will be the only participants in the hour-long event, which starts at 6 p.m. MT.

Interest in the debate is high as the two leaders will be alone on the stage. It means the discussion will lack the cross-talk and interjections from other political leaders.

Polls suggest support for the two parties is a statistical tie. Smith has been premier and leader of the UCP since October 2022. Notley had led the Alberta NDP since 2014 and was premier from 2015 to 2019.

Parties are looking to get an edge over their opponents by winning over the 16 to 18 per cent of of voters who say they're still undecided. That extra support could make the difference in some closer races.

Campaign strategists say leaders spent a lot of time preparing for the debate. Their teams try to anticipate attacks and come up with lines to deflect them — the aim is not to be surprised by the other side.

Peter Csillag worked for the UCP when they were the Official Opposition, and helped former premier Jason Kenney with debate preparation in 2019. He is now director of public affairs with Wellington Advocacy, a public affairs and lobbying firm founded by Nick Koolsbergen, Kenney's former chief of staff.

In 2019, Csillag said the UCP team went through Notley's past statements and speeches, and were able to anticipate and prepare for the attacks that came Kenney's way. That allowed him to focus on the party's main message to voters.

If he were advising Smith, Csillag said he would offer similar advice: stay focused on the big picture and remind voters about the party's policies on affordability, economic growth and public safety.

"The NDP will try to make this debate about Danielle Smith — not about the issues," he said.

"Don't take the bait."

Exchange of ideas

Leah Ward worked for Notley as her communications director in the NDP Opposition caucus. She has since left politics and is a vice-president for Wellington Advocacy.

Ward expects Notley will attempt to present herself as a steady hand who is trustworthy and capable of handling emergencies.

She said that would provide a stark contrast to Smith, who has been forced to answer for previous podcast appearances where she compared Albertans who received COVID vaccines to followers of Hitler, and suggested police should face criminal consequences for arresting pastors who violated building-capacity limits during the pandemic.

"I don't expect to see any personal attacks, but I do expect Rachel to point out the ways in which Danielle Smith has been erratic, has pandered to extremists, has proposed policies that go against the priorities and and the belief systems of most Albertans," Ward said.

The fact that Smith and Notley will be alone together on the debate stage changes the dynamics of the discourse.

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young said seeing two leaders with a good chance of being the premier spar with each other raises public interest.

She said the set-up raises questions about strategy.

"Do they spend their time poking at the other one trying to provoke a reaction?" Young asked. "Do they engage with one another or do they ignore the other leader and speak to the camera, try to use this moment to convince Albertans that they should be become the premier?"

Young said going too negative can be risky. The debate offers the leaders a chance to cut through the negative attacks and talk directly to voters to present a more positive image, she added.

But both Csillag and Ward said the debate isn't as critical as people make it out to be.

While voters get the opportunity to hear the leaders answer the same set of questions, Csillag doubts anyone will have their mind changed by what they hear.

Ward said both Smith and Notley are known quantities with a long record in public life, so it's not likely Albertans will see anything new.

But she is still hoping for a thorough debate.

"I'm looking for a good exchange of ideas," Ward said. "I am hoping that both leaders show up as their best."