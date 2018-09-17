High-speed August crash claimed life of woman, 86, police say

An 86-year-old woman died Aug. 17 of injuries she sustained in a high-speed crash in southwest Edmonton in early August, police said Monday.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the 1996 Toyota Tercel she was driving collided with a parked truck, causing a domino effect of collisions with two other vehicles parked on the street, police said in a news release.

The Toyota was travelling north on 109th Street, approaching 29th Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 when the driver failed to negotiate the curving road.

Investigators believe the woman was driving at "a high rate of speed" when her vehicle struck a parked Ford F-150 truck, "then created a chain of collisions with two other vehicles parked in front," the news release said.

The parked vehicles were all unoccupied.

The injured driver was taken to hospital and died of her injuries Aug. 17, police said in a news release.

Police spokesperson Scott Pattison said the delay in reporting the death was because "the investigation simply took longer."

Investigations can take longer for several reasons, including lab results and locating family, he told CBC News in an email.