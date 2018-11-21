Diner's annual Thanksgiving meal a taste of home for Americans in Edmonton

A south-side Edmonton diner is providing a little taste of home to Americans who are missing their Thanksgiving traditions.

As it has since 2010, the High Level Diner, at 10912 88th Ave., will host a turkey dinner with all the trimmings on Friday to mark American Thanksgiving.

"It's the tradition of Thanksgiving," diner co-owner Debbie Parker told CBC's Radio Active. "It's giving thanks and being around family and still keeping that family connection, especially when people are far away from their family.

"The fact that we can help make that connection, when people don't have, say, their moms, dads or whatever that may be here. There's something to be said for that."

The High Level diner serves a turkey dinner once a week, but the American Thanksgiving version includes mashed sweet potatoes. (High Level Diner Facebook)

Adam Stoyko is a co-owner and chef at Edmonton's High Level Diner. (CBC) Adam Stoyko, chef and co-owner, told CBC the first Thanksgiving celebration happened after the restaurant started doing a weekly turkey dinner.

The restaurant put out feelers to the nearby University of Alberta, where the idea was warmly received by students and faculty who come from south of the border.

"The people who have been coming out are basically anyone with a connection to the U.S. So that's a lot of people," Stoyko said.

The restaurant has generally served between 60 and 100 meals, this year priced at $28 per plate, during the evening.

Stoyko said he has a soft spot for the ritual of a turkey dinner and what it represents. "I like how it brings people together. It is really warm and comforting."

In addition to some Stars and Stripes decor, there is one key difference between the diner's American Thanksgiving feast and its regular turkey dinner.

"We switch out the mash potatoes and do a sweet potato mash."