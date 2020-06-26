Organizers look to expand Heritage Festival into a 'month of multiculturalism' 

In what has become an Edmonton tradition during the August long weekend, this year's Heritage Festival will have a different feel.

The three-day festival is going online due to the pandemic and rules around social distancing.

"We have the big digital festival which is going to be humongous," said Jim Gibbon, the festival's executive director who says going digital will allow for more performers from around the world.

It means no more long lineups for food tickets.

"We're bringing in a bunch of local restaurants affiliated with a bunch of local cultural groups and we're building it into our website that people can go on and for the entire month of August they'll be able to get food from these local multicultural restaurants that maybe aren't as well known as some of the bigger restaurants in town," said Gibbon.

Initially, the plan was to have festival-goers pay for food online and then pick it up through a drive-thru service.

Organizers say they couldn't get government approval for that plan so it was dropped two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, approval was granted to the Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast, food truck drive-thru and mini doughnuts sales.

The same approval was extended to the Heritage Festival, but organizers say they had to abandon that plan.

"In a lot of ways we're happy that Calgary got approved for this because it now means ours, which is through restaurants, it guarantees we're able to go through with that one."

In an emailed statement to CBC, Tom McMillan with Alberta Health acknowledged how organizing events during the pandemic has been challenging.

"The pandemic is unprecedented, and we know that many businesses and even organizers have been severely impacted," he said.

"Some organizers who previously cancelled events have been able to quickly adapt to these requirements, including shifting to smaller outings in the coming weeks and months, while some are not."

Gibbon says additional details about which restaurants will be participating will be made available on July 1, along with more details about the festival.