Here's what you need to know about Edmonton's zoning bylaw overhaul

It's been decades since Edmonton has had a major overhaul of its zoning rules — but that's about to change.

Edmonton city council's urban planning committee settled in for a lengthy discussion about city zoning on Tuesday.

More than 70 people signed up to speak about the sweeping rezoning process that comes with proposed bylaw changes.

It's one of the last steps before council votes on a final proposal to change the rules about what kind of development is allowed in the city, and where.

Here's what you need to know about the latest discussion and what comes next.

What's changing?

Work has been underway for years to update Edmonton's zoning bylaw.

The proposed overhaul consolidates the types of zones that dictate the type of development that's allowed from 46 to 24.

If the new bylaw passes, it would mean rezoning more than 500 parcels of land across Edmonton to their new, most similar equivalent.

New "mixed-use zones" are on the table, with city officials saying they'll help facilitate a range of development for main streets and commercial areas like Whyte Avenue and 124th Street.

Residential zoning is also changing, making it so that housing up to three storeys tall — including duplexes, row housing and small apartments — is allowed in neighbourhoods across the city.

Someone who wants to build that type of housing would be able to simply apply for a development permit, rather than go through the rezoning process.

But a rezoning application would still be necessary for housing beyond three storeys, and the appeal process is also still the same.

Why is this happening?

Kim Petrin, the City of Edmonton's acting deputy city manager for urban planning and economy, said during Tuesday's meeting that the current zoning bylaw has "reached the end of its shelf life."

It's been repeatedly amended over the last two decades, and city officials say it's cumbersome.

Zoning bylaw renewal director Livia Balone said city staff end up micromanaging a complex permit system and development process, and they want to cut red tape for developers and builders.

Edmonton's current city plan — the policy document that sets the overall direction for the city's future — is also pushing the change. It calls for the future population of two million people to be contained within existing city boundaries.

Petrin said that means neighbourhoods will have to accommodate 50 per cent of new homes, and that means adding more density in mature communities.

What do Edmontonians think?

As Tuesday's meeting continued into the evening, some raised concerns about the pace of the zoning overhaul, with doubts about the general level of public awareness around how local neighbourhoods could change.

City officials outlined how the public engagement and feedback process started in 2018, but some Edmontonians felt the efforts still fell short.

Former Alberta Liberal Party leader Kevin Taft was among those calling to put the changes on hold for more consultation.

"I was startled at the scale of change this bylaw would bring. I asked friends and neighbours about it — nobody had heard of it," he said.

Other residents said the new approach is necessary to stem the environmental and economic costs of letting the city sprawl outwards.

"We need sustainable cities, and that requires a massive increase in density," Edmonton resident Aaron Budnick told the committee.

The development industry also gave input at Tuesday's meeting. Several Edmonton region members of the Canadian Home Builders' Association spoke. Board member Katrina Rowe said the new zoning bylaw "represents an important shift in municipal thinking."

"It provides greater flexibility for future development and redevelopment," she said, adding it reduces the uncertainty and risk involved in the rezoning process.

What happens next?

Public engagement is still open until July 30, with city staff making changes and updates behind the scenes.

City council is set to see the final bylaw, as well as the new zoning map, on Oct. 16. There will be a public hearing on that day, giving Edmontonians one last opportunity to weigh in.

If city council passes the new bylaw at that point, it will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.