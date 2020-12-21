Here's what's going on in Edmonton for Canada Day 2021

Edmonton will see a number of Canada Day events happening tomorrow, but due to the pandemic or the extreme heat, some things will be different this year.

The city's fireworks show will be returning after being cancelled in 2020. The display will begin at 11 p.m. and will be choreographed to music from the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, which will be carried on CBC Radio One 93.9 FM.

The city said there will be more high-level bursts for better distanced viewing, and that the current heat wave causing 37 C temperatures in the city will not affect plans for the night.

While Edmonton is doing a fireworks display, other Alberta towns like Devon and St. Albert have scrapped theirs in light of the discovery of unmarked graves at several former residential schools. However, the city said in a news release that Walterdale Bridge, High Level Bridge, City Hall, and the Muttart Conservatory will be lit orange from July 1 to July 4 as part of reflecting on the legacy of residential schools.

The Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, located in Sturgeon County, is also throwing its own fireworks display, but is encouraging people to view the display from their home or vehicle. That too is scheduled for 11 p.m.

The Telus World of Science has a few in-person exhibitions scheduled for tomorrow, but they're also organizing two free virtual events for Canada Day: a digital scavenger hunt and a maple leaf string craft workshop.

The Riverdale Community League will be holding a bike parade and a socially-distanced picnic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and several leagues in the Mill Woods area are hosting various events throughout the day, including live music and a Canada Day-themed drive-thru. Hay rides and a petting zoo were planned, but were cancelled due to the heat wave.

The Chinese Benevolent Association is assembling an event at Kinistinâw Park, featuring cultural performances and heritage Chinatown tours.

Other Edmonton venues that were closed for construction or renovations are returning on July 1, including the Muttart Conservatory and Fort Edmonton Park. However, visitors will need to book tickets online.

While most health restrictions are set to lift on July 1, not all Canada Day staples are returning this year. Most significantly, celebrations on the legislature grounds will not be taking place in 2021, but a note on their website said they hope to make a comeback for 2022.