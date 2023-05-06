Here's how you can monitor the wildfire situation in Alberta

Wildfires continue to burn in central and northern Alberta, with more than 100 active fires in the province as of Saturday morning.

Evacuation orders continue to roll in with thousands of people displaced from their homes.

For the most up-to-date information, including which fires are out of control, visit Alberta's Wildfire Status Dashboard.

The Alberta Wildfire website also has the list of emergency alerts, information for evacuees, and information on how to report a wildfire if you see a new one.

For the latest on road closures, visit 511 Alberta.

You can also check out the smoke forecast website to see where the smoke from the fires is headed.

The entire province is under a fire ban until conditions improve.

Air quality is going to be a lingering issue over the coming days. You can track the current status here.

NASA has two websites that can be used to monitor fire: NASA Worldview and NASA FIRMS.