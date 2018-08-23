Edmonton emergency shelter officially closes for demolition, construction

The Herb Jamieson Centre officially closed its doors on Dec. 31 for demolition work to make way for a new building.

The centre's current building is old and unsafe, said Joel Nikkel, spokesperson for Hope Mission, the non-profit organization that runs the shelter.

"This new facility is a desperately needed," he said. "The current building is not safe. It's not wheelchair accessible.

"The new facility is going to be safe. It's going to have enhanced medical care. It's wheelchair accessible. It's a beautiful building that's really going to help people and lift them up."

Nikkel said the demolition process has already begun and the new emergency men's shelter will be built on the same property, at 10014 105A Ave.

The centre had a maximum capacity of 249. The new building will support about 400 people.

Directed to the Hope Mission shelter

Nikkel said clients of the Jamieson shelter are being directed to the Hope Mission Emergency Shelter at 9908 106th Ave. while construction takes place.

"The shelter is not currently full," he said. "We've been running at about 70-per-cent capacity, and so we've got space for everyone who needs that."

Paul Brisebois, shelter operations co-ordinator at the Hope Mission, said they're expecting to accommodate more than 500 people, including those coming from Jamieson, as temperatures are expected to plummet.

Architectural drawing of the proposed redevelopment of the Herb Jamieson Centre, which is expected to open in fall 2021. (Hope Mission)

"We don't want to see anybody outside because ... it's very easy for somebody to just pass out outside, and not everybody will check if they're OK," he said. "That's why we do rounds outside, just to make sure everybody is safe and that we can get them in here."

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of -19 C and an overnight low of -28 C on Saturday, with Sunday expected to be even colder.

Brisebois said the Hope Mission shelter has a capacity of about 530 people, and if they exceed that people will be directed to the Commonwealth Recreation Centre — which will be open to those needing somewhere to stay during extreme cold weather, the city said.

The new Herb Jamieson shelter is expected to open in fall 2021. The project will cost $16 million, with the province funding half. Staff are fundraising for the other half and so far have raised more than $6 million.