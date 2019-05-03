'Dirty work for the Hells Angels': Outlaw motorcycle club members charged in Red Deer bust

Two members of an outlaw motorcycle club in Red Deer are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine, cannabis and firearms were seized last week by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

The accused men are both full patch members of the Syndicate, which is a support club for the Hell's Angels, ALERT said in a news release Friday.

"ALERT alleges that members of the club were involved in an extensive drug trafficking network that operated in the Red Deer area," the law enforcement agency said.

"Support clubs are typically utilized to carry out lower-level dirty work for the Hells Angels, such as drug trafficking and expanding territory to secondary markets."

Investigators believe the men were working in cooperation with the Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels, based in Red Deer, said Mike Tucker, a spokesperson for ALERT.

The men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested April 30.

They face a variety of charges including conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, money laundering and firearms-related offences.

A 29-year-old woman was also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and five firearms-related offences.

During the investigation, three Red Deer homes were searched and an estimated $350,000 worth of drugs was seized, along with firearms, motorcycles, and cash, ALERT said.

Officers recovered three kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent; about three kilograms of cannabis, a handgun, an SKS rifle, four vehicles and more than $78,000 in cash.

The investigation, dubbed Project Rocker, was a two year operation run by ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team.

The accused have been released on bail.