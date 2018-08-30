Alberta police break up cocaine distribution network linked to Hells Angels

Police in Alberta have dismantled an extensive cocaine distribution network linked to a member of the Hells Angels and support club members.

"We believe that this is the first time in Alberta that a member of the Hells Angels has been charged with instructing a criminal organization," said RCMP Supt. Chad Coles, who oversees the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

A year-long investigation code-named Project Entry began with a tip to police in March 2017.

Arrests made between July 25 and July 30 resulted in 10 people being charged with 45 criminal offences. Those charges include instructing a criminal organization, participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and other drug, firearms, and property-related offences.

A member of the Hells Angels is among the 10 people charged, said RCMP Supt. Chad Coles, who oversees ALERT. (CBC)

Among the people charged is William McCabe, 47, of Spruce Grove.

"The 47-year-old man from Spruce Grove is a member of the Hells Angels Westridge chapter here in Edmonton, and allegedly oversaw the cocaine distributing network," Coles told reporters Thursday.

The people accused are alleged to have worked as members of a cocaine distribution network that operated in Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.

"The weight of these charges is quite significant and ALERT is very confident in the quality of the investigation being brought forward before the courts," Coles said.

Drugs, cash seized

Five kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of the buffing agent phenacetin, cannabis resin and a handgun were seized by police.

Vehicles and motorcycles were also seized, along with $13,000 cash.

"The true success of this investigation is the complete disruption of this network's reach and the tentacles it had spread into so many communities," said Coles.

All Albertans pay the price of the drug trade because the "trickle down" effect is connected to acts of violence, property crimes, addiction and health-care costs, he said.

Hells Angels in Alberta

"Over the past five years, outlaw motorcycle gangs ... have significantly expanded their criminal influence, developing extensive ties to over 30 per cent of known crime groups in Canada," said RCMP Supt. Ian Lawson.

The impact on communities is the "regular use of violence, illicit drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and the sex trade," he said.

There are six Hells Angels chapters in Alberta, three in Edmonton, two in Calgary and one in Red Deer, Coles said.

Those chapters have been "fairly aggressive" in establishing support clubs that end up doing "the dirty work" that includes drug trafficking, he said.