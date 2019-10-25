Heavy wind and snowfall warnings issued for northern Alberta

RCMP in Beaverlodge, Alta., closed Highway 43 Friday morning after four semi-trailers ended up in ditches as a result of heavy snow and poor road conditions.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions from Range Road 132 west to the B.C. border as of 11 a.m., RCMP said in a release.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as police anticipated it would take tow trucks about two hours to remove the semis.

Beaverlodge is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for sections of northwestern Alberta Friday morning, saying 10 to 15 centimetres could be expected.

The snowfall is expected to ease up by Saturday evening, the warning said.

A heavy wind warning is also in effect for northern Alberta. "Winds should strengthen early this afternoon, with gusts above 90 km/h likely and gusts above 100 km/h possible at times," the warning said.

Strong winds may cause loose objects to be tossed, and tree branches to break and cause injury or damage, it said.

The winds are expected to ease Friday evening as the system moves into Saskatchewan.