Heavy rain, flash floods strand drivers in Edmonton

Flash flooding due to heavy rain caused headaches for drivers in the Edmonton region Wednesday evening.

Localized flooding was reported at multiple intersections in the city, which stranded some motorists in Edmonton's northwest.

Clare Graff with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said multiple vehicles were caught at the underpass on St. Albert Trail and Yellowhead Trail, though no injuries were reported.

As of 10:15 p.m., everyone in the vehicles that were stuck under the underpass had made it out safely. Graff said the rescue was a combined effort between the fire department, Edmonton police and EMS.

Part of Yellowhead Trail between 142nd Street and 127th Street was closed Wednesday evening due to underpass flooding.

A spokesperson for Epcor said there were more than 100 calls due to flooding Wednesday evening, the majority due to road and underpass flooding.

Graff said there was flooding at multiple underpasses on Yellowhead Trail and advised drivers use caution and try to avoid them if possible. She also said there were multiple reports of manhole covers that had come off at various locations in the city.

Firefighters also responded to a call of a house that was struck by lightning in the area of 105th Street and 71st Avenue, though no smoke or fire was reported.

Intersection and sidewalks at 133rd Street and Stony Plain Road completely under water. One of several in the city due to the heavy rain. Full details ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> online shortly.⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/bXS7dZBX8i">pic.twitter.com/bXS7dZBX8i</a> —@StephSDubois

Andy Yun, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said there is no firm information on how much rainfall the city has received so far, but most early reports were between 25 and 30 millimetres.

Yun said Edmontonians can probably expect more rain on Thursday.

"It's been a fairly unsettled weather pattern that's come in over top of us," said "It's been that way for quite a few days and it'll probably be that way for a few more days, at least until early next week."