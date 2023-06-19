Heavy downpour soaks central Alberta as wildfire evacuees prepare to return home in the north

Heavy rainfall across central and western Alberta has been a mixed blessing as more wildfire evacuees are preparing to return home.

The downpour follows one of the hottest Mays on record for Canada as wildfires spread throughout a dry Alberta. After a short reprieve, early June saw wildfires again tearing through forest regions.

Among the communities evacuated were Edson and Yellowhead County in central Alberta — for the second time this season — and Fort Chipewyan, about 730 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Evacuation orders for Edson and Yellowhead County were lifted late last week. The evacuation order for Fort Chipewyan will soon be lifted.

Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said this weekend's heavy rainfall in central and west Alberta follows above normal temperatures and below average precipitation at the start of June.

"We're definitely seeing an improvement in conditions," she said in an interview Monday.

"The wildfire group will definitely be happy to see any amount of rain in the forecast."

Edson declares flood emergency

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for western and central Alberta, warning of possible flash floods and water pooling.

Edson — whose residents were allowed to return on Thursday — declared a state of local emergency Monday due to ongoing rains and flooding.

In Alberta's mountain parks, a snowfall warning is in place for Highway 93.

Hoffman said areas affected by the heavy rainfall are catching up to normal precipitation levels for this time of year. But other regions remain in deficit. The province's northwest is still dry, she said.

Hoffman said the rainfall is expected to continue for another day, coming to northeastern and eastern portions of the province.

Then the weather is predicted to shift to more typical temperatures for this time of year — daytime highs in the low 20s — with spotty showers and thunderstorms.

"Hopefully, that will give us a bit of a break from all the extremes," she said.

There were 74 wildfires in the province's forest protection areas as of Monday afternoon. Of those, 17 are considered out of control.

According to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard, more than 1.4 million hectares have burned this year, surpassing the previous record of 1.3 million set in 1981.

Evacuation orders lifting for Fort Chip

In Fort Chipewyan, home to members of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, an evacuation order in place for nearly three weeks is about to lift.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said the southern perimeter of the fire is now under control and the evacuation order can be lifted once all essential services in the community are ready.

A timeline of return is detailed in three phases, starting with essential workers on Monday followed by the general public and land users on Thursday. In the third phase, vulnerable individuals and people with mobility needs will be welcomed back.

The regional municipality says it is working with the three nations, along with other agencies, on the re-entry plan.