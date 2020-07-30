Environment Canada issues warning for 'prolonged, dangerous' heat wave in northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Thursday for northern Alberta and parts of central Alberta, with temperatures predicted to approach 40 C early next week.

"A prolonged, dangerous, and potentially historic heat wave will begin Friday in Alberta and will last through next week," the warning said.

People living in the following communities can expect afternoon high temperatures near 30 C on Friday, climbing to the mid-30's by Sunday and even higher early next week:

St. Paul County, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche County, Bonnyville, Smoky Lake County.

Yellowhead County.

Fort Chipewyan, Wood Buffalo Region.

Grande Prairie County, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Greenview.

High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie County.

Hinton, Grande Cache.

Willmore Wilderness Park, Jasper National Park.

Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning.

Slave Lake.

Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake, Cadotte Lake.

Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca.

Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills.

"Little to no reprieve from the heat is expected," the notice said, with overnight lows expected between 15 and 20 C.

The risk of heat-related illness such as heat stroke will increase during the heatwave, Environment Canada warned, adding that people should take precautions to protect themselves, their families and neighbours, including drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated; rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day; and checking for children or pets before exiting your vehicle.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, might include dizziness, fainting, nausea or vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination.