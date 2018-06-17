Heat warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

It's about to get hotter in northern Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for communities in the areas of Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, High River, Peace River and others.

Heat warnings are in effect for parts of northern Alberta. (Environment Canada)

Starting Monday, these places could see a long stretch of days with temperatures reaching at least 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures at or above 14 C. The heat is expected to continue through the week.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity could pose a higher risk of heat illnesses. The public is advised to limit time spent outdoors, drink lots of water and monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.