Heat warnings issued for most of Alberta

Most of the province is under a heat warning today.

Temperatures of 29 degrees or higher are expected in most of Alberta and will continue to mid-week, Environment Canada officials warned.

Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer are all under the heat warning.

It won't get much cooler at nighttime, with overnight lows expected to sit around 14 C.

Temperatures in southern Alberta around Lethbridge and Taber are expected to exceed 32 C over the next few days.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada officials recommend rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day and to take frequent breaks from the heat.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.