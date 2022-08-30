Heat warnings issued for Edmonton, most of central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of central Alberta, with sweltering temperatures expected to continue until Thursday.

Although temperatures will cool mid-week, the region could see hot temperatures again a few days later.

"Temperatures will cool on Thursday as a cold front moves through, with heat returning again for the weekend," says the warning issued at 6:25 p.m. Monday.

Edmonton will see daytime highs around 30 C, combined with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Environment Canada offers the following guidance for residents and visitors to keep safe from heat stroke or heat exhaustion:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Spend time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you get out of your vehicle. Don't leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the following areas are under a heat warning: