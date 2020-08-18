Can you take the heat? It's going to be another scorcher

Time to find some shade and crank the air conditioner. Today promises to be a scorcher.

Environment Canada is forecasting another day of sizzling heat across much of Alberta. Heat warnings remain in effect for a large swath of the province, stretching from Fort McMurray to Alberta's southern border.

Daytime temperatures near 29 C are expected to persist until mid-week.

And it won't cool off much after the sun goes down, with overnight lows near 14 C expected.

In southern parts of the province, temperatures are expected to hit 32 C with overnight lows near 16 C.

In Edmonton on Tuesday, it's expected to heat up to a high of 33 C with a humidex of 36.

Monday's high of 31 C broke a daily record of 30 C set in 2001.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

People should monitor for symptoms including high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness, the agency said.

Particular attention should be paid to people who might suffer earlier or more severe effects from heat, like babies, seniors, people with pre-existing conditions, outdoor workers or people who are self-isolating.

Environment Canada officials recommend rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day and to take frequent breaks from the heat.