Heat warnings return for northern, central Alberta
Temperatures reaching 29 C expected over next 3 days
Just a week after a scorching heat wave engulfed Alberta, Environment Canada has again issued heat warnings for northern Alberta and parts of central Alberta.
The latest period of high temperatures looks to be milder than the historic heat wave last week, but it still comes with an elevated risk of heat-related illness.
Environment Canada says temperatures reaching 29 C, combined with overnight lows near 14 C, are expected for the next three days. Temperatures are expected to cool by the end of the weekend.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, heat warnings have been issued for the following areas:
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche
- City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
- Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park
- Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
- Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview
- High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Highway
- Hinton - Grande Cache
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
- Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake
- Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca
- Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills
Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," the heat warning says.