Heat warnings return for northern, central Alberta

Just a week after a scorching heat wave engulfed Alberta, Environment Canada has again issued heat warnings for northern Alberta and parts of central Alberta.

The latest period of high temperatures looks to be milder than the historic heat wave last week, but it still comes with an elevated risk of heat-related illness.

Environment Canada says temperatures reaching 29 C, combined with overnight lows near 14 C, are expected for the next three days. Temperatures are expected to cool by the end of the weekend.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, heat warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park

Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Highway

Hinton - Grande Cache

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," the heat warning says.