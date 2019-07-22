Rain, rain goes away for Edmonton area as heat warning takes effect

A heat warning is in effect for the Edmonton area and most of northern Alberta as temperatures are expected to near 30 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the warnings Sunday afternoon, after a long stretch of grey, rainy weather in the capital region.

The scorching temperatures are expected to last until the middle of the week.

Environment Canada is warning people to protect themselves from the heat.

People should drink plenty of water and spend time indoors when possible. Children and pets should not be left inside vehicles, Environment Canada says.

Heat warnings are issued when there's an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Symptoms include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.