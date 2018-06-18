Heat warnings issued for Edmonton and northern Alberta

Things are heating up in Edmonton, and across northern Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Edmonton area and communities across northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, High River, and Peace River.

Starting Monday, the communities could see a stretch of days with temperatures reaching near 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures at or above 14 C.

Heat warnings are in effect for the Edmonton region and all of northern Alberta. (Environment Canada)

The heat is expected to continue through the week.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity could pose a higher risk of heat illnesses.

People are advised to limit time spent outdoors, drink lots of water, and monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.