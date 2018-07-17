Edmonton set for another sweltering day

It's going to be another scorcher.

Heat warnings remain in place Tuesday for Edmonton and much of central and southeastern Alberta.

A large swath of the province remains under advisory. Affected communities stretch across the province from Athabasca and Lac La Biche in the northeast, south to Lethbridge and Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

The advisories were first issued by the national weather service Sunday.

Environment Canada expects temperatures in Edmonton to reach a high of 30 C by Tuesday afternoon with a humidex of 32.

People are advised to spend time indoors, drink water and keep pets and children out of closed vehicles.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when there is an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

People should keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, like lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

Temperatures in Edmonton are expected to simmer down to a more manageable 25 C by Wednesday, but a humidex of 28 will keep the weather moderately muggy.

It will be much of the same in a significant portion of the province.

Going into the weekend in the Edmonton area, expect slightly cooler temperatures, with a chance of showers.