Environment Canada issues heat warnings for much of Alberta

Heat warnings have been issued for many communities across Alberta, with sweltering temperatures expected to last in some southern areas until next week.

Environment Canada says daytime temperatures nearing 29 C and into the mid-30s are expected, combined with overnight temperatures ranging from around 14 C to the high teens.

Environment Canada suggests the following to keep yourself safe from heat stroke or heat exhaustion:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Spend time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you get out of your vehicle. Don't leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

"Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," Environment Canada said in the warnings.

People should pay particular attention to anyone who can experience more severe effects from heat, including infants, children, seniors, those with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Here are the areas under heat warnings as of Wednesday morning:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.

City of Calgary.

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park.

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake.

Drumheller - Three Hills.

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview.

Hinton - Grande Cache.

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm.

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning.

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler.

Slave Lake.

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg.

Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake.

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca.

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

