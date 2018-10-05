Edmonton company hit with $100,000 fine over worker injured in Saskatchewan

An Edmonton company has been ordered to pay $100,000 after a worker was struck in the face by a metal gate in November 2016.

The worker suffered serious facial injuries after being hit by the gate while trying to get a heifer into a holding pen, stated a news release issued Friday. The incident happened Nov. 9, 2016, at a work site near Lloydminster, Sask.

In a case heard Oct. 2 in Regina provincial court, Heartland Livestock Services pleaded guilty to contravening Saskatchewan's Occupational Health and Safety regulations, the release said.

The company was fined $71,429 plus a surcharge of $28,571.