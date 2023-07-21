Edmonton doctor creates app to reduce burnout in industry

An Edmonton-made app is reducing burnout in health-care professionals.

Edmonton physician Dr. Zaahir Moloo was inspired to create a tool to help doctors with their administrative work after struggling with burnout himself.

Scribeberry is a web-based application that uses artificial intelligence to generate medical dictations, transcriptions and chart notes.

"The goal primarily is to reduce the rates of burnout, and allow physicians or health-care professionals to be more present with patients," Moloo told CBC's Edmonton AM.

Moloo was practicing family medicine in Spruce Grove, but despite having a supportive clinic and colleagues, the documentation process of his work caused him stress.

"Part of it was adding extra hours at work, and then taking your work home," he said.

Moloo took the slight break the pandemic offered to switch out of his family practice. His 1,800 patients had to find alternative providers.

Amaan Rattansi is a Toronto-based software developer. (Submitted by Dr. Zaahir Moloo)

He designed Scribeberry with Toronto-based software developer Amaan Rattansi.

The idea is for the patient to sit down with their doctor, and notes will be generated automatically for health-care professionals while they speak.

"But there are also other uses where they can use the app to automatically generate insurance forms, letters, applications," said Moloo.

The app is designed to help with the things that are very draining, like administrative work that piles up, he said.

Rattansi said the creation of the app was challenging.

"Physicians have a very specific workflow, and they're different all across the board," he said.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for health-care providers."

Keeping privacy and security in mind, Rattansi and Moloo had to figure out a way for the app to record the conversations and still be an easy tool for health-care providers.

Rattansi said they leveraged AI, so the patient's data can't be shared online.

"We never see the data, we never store the data," he said. "Everything is stored on the health-care workers side. And if there is any communication, it's all encrypted."

Scribeberry has recently partnered up with Microsoft for Startups, a global program that helps new startups with funding and tech support.

It is available all across North America, and is quickly becoming popular in Alberta and Ontario.

Edmonton AM 8:35 A new app is helping medical professionals avoid burnout Scribeberry is a new app helping doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals avoid burnout by taking time-consuming administration tasks off their hands. Co-founders Dr. Zaahir Moloo, an Edmonton-based physician, and Amaan Rattansi, a software developer in Toronto, join Edmonton AM to tell us all about it.

Moloo has since started his own mental health practice where, he said, the administrative burden is less.

He says medicine is a very traditional profession where change isn't always encouraged. The tradition has always been for doctors to hire scribes for freelance transcription work.

"No one has adopted the technological approach until more recently," he said. "There's a lot of barriers."

With Scribeberry as an option, Moloo said he has been considering going back into family practice with a smaller patient load.

"I know for a fact if there was something like this when I was in practice, I probably wouldn't have left."