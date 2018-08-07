Head-on crash near Sylvan Lake kills 3, sends child to hospital

A head-on collision between an SUV and a truck south of Sylvan Lake on Monday killed three people, including a five-year-old child.

A seven-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition, RCMP said Tuesday in news release.

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 781 just south of the intersection with Township Road 382 at 9:19 p.m.

The 39-year-old man driving the SUV and a five-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man driving the truck, the sole occupant, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP released no further details about the crash.