Head-on crash northeast of Edmonton kills 41-year-old northern Alberta man

A head-on crash northeast of Edmonton killed a 41-year-old man from Caslan, Alta., and sent two teens in the victim's minivan to hospital by air ambulance.

The man was driving east on Highway 28, west of Waskatenau, late Friday when the minivan slammed into a westbound pickup at Range Road 200, RCMP said.

​The driver was declared dead at the scene while his passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were taken by air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton.

The 49-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.