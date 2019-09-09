Head-on crash kills Alexander First Nation man

A 57-year-old man from Alexander First Nation was killed Monday morning when his car slammed into a truck south of Westlock.

RCMP responded to the head-on crash on Highway 44 at Township Road 585 at 5:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the truck was travelling south on Highway 44 when the northbound car crossed the centre line, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life- threatening injuries.

Alexander First Nation is 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.