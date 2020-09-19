Hazy conditions in Edmonton attributed to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada is warning that Edmonton's air quality could rise to posing a moderate risk on Saturday as smoke from U.S. wildfires moves in.

The Alberta air quality index lists the health risks from low risk to extremely high risk. Edmonton is forecast to be at a moderate risk through Saturday evening, dropping to low risk again Sunday.

The smoke is moving in as hundreds of wildfires burn in Washington, Oregon and California.

A hazy view of downtown Edmonton on Sept. 18, 2020. (Travis McEwan)

Conditions in Calgary and southern Alberta are worse: with a forecast of '7', that city is at high risk, but it's expected to drop to '2' in the low risk range by Sunday.

Much of British Columbia has been dealing with a smoky haze and poor air quality for days.