Hazmat crews on site of semi truck spill in Yellowhead County

A western Alberta highway is closed Saturday as crews clean up hazardous materials spilled in a semi truck crash.

A collision between the truck and another vehicle resulted in the semi's load of petroleum distillates spilling.

Edson RCMP say no injuries have been reported, but Highway 32 north of Township Road 570 remains closed while clean-up is underway.

A 150 metre radius has been set up around the spill site, according to an advisory from Alberta Emergency Alerts.

No detours are available, so drivers hoping to travel through the area should plan an alternate route.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.