Should I stay or should I go? Hawaii's welcome to Canadians shadowed by spike in COVID-19 cases

Canadians looking to escape the COVID-19 pandemic are being welcomed back to Hawaii but with the state's recent spike in COVID-19 cases, travellers aren't in a hurry to book holidays.

Travel agent Lesley Paull, president and general manager of Paull Travel in Edmonton, said Canadians have started booking trips for later in October and into November. She said people aren't leaving earlier because of doubts that Hawaii will follow through on plans to lift its travel restrictions.

Earlier this month, the island state of Hawaii announced it would allow Canadian travellers to visit without a 14-day quarantine beginning at the start of September.

Travellers will only have to be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding their plane to Hawaii, she said.

But even this regulation has created some questions, Paull said.

"We're trying to find out how you can actually present what they're going to accept and have it done within 72 hours. The concept sounds easy but how to actually get that done is another story," Paull told Edmonton AM on Friday, adding that she has even booked a vacation there for herself in October.

Travellers who visit Hawaii would still have to quarantine for two weeks upon their return to Canada.

Earlier this year, a mandatory 14-day quarantine was imposed for all out-of-state travellers to Hawaii, which was only just recently lifted for American travellers.

Spike in cases

As these changes are announced, the Hawaii Department of Health says the state is facing a new spike in COVID-19 cases, reporting a single-day state record high of 355 new cases on Thursday.

Hawaii has had 4,312 cases of COVID-19, including 40 deaths, since the end of February.

"While our new record daily number of 355 cases is startling, the current trend in new cases and hospitalizations is even more so," Josh Green, Hawaii's lieutenant governor, said Thursday in a Hawaii Department of Health news release.

"Major and acute care hospitals on O'ahu are already transferring patients and expanding ICU capacity to accommodate the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients. Many are reaching ICU capacity."

Nevertheless, Canadian airlines are still set to resume flights to the state. WestJet plans to offer non-stop flights from Vancouver to Hawaii on Sept. 5 and Air Canada is planning to do the same beginning Sept. 8.

Business has been difficult for travel agents during the COVID-19 pandemic but Paull has started to see more travel bookings in the last month.

She said snowbirds who would usually travel to the United States are finding alternative destinations in Caribbean countries or Mexico where they don't have to worry about quarantine restrictions.

While land border crossings between the U.S. and Canada have been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, air travel hasn't been restricted for Canadians visiting the United States.

"It's always been kind of recommended (not to) travel except for essential travel but there have been flights right from the beginning, operating especially to the U.S.," Paull said.

One main issue for Canadians travelling by air, Paull said, has been the question of medical coverage. Earlier this year, it was difficult to find coverage available for people who contracted COVID-19 while travelling.

At the end of the day, Paull said, it depends how comfortable people feel about travelling at all. While some are ready to get on a plane, enough worry still exists that planes may be left with many empty seats.