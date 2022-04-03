26 people temporatily trapped on West Edmonton Mall ride called Havoc
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they were able to get riders down safely within half an hour of receiving the call.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there were no reported injuries
More than two dozen people were trapped on a ride at Galaxyland at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said they sent six crews to the scene after receiving a call that 26 people were stuck on a ride called Havoc.
EFRS spokesperson Rowan Anderson said the call came in at 3:32 p.m.
Anderson said crews were able to get the ride's hydraulics working, and the ride was safely lowered down by 3:58.
No injuries were reported.
CBC has reached out to West Edmonton Mall but has not heard back.
The West Edmonton Mall website says Havoc travels up to 27 km/h and achieves heights of up to 45 ft. It describes the ride as a "unique rush like nothing you've tried before."