Humane society quarantines Havanese dogs seized from alleged puppy mill

Thirty Havanese dogs seized from an alleged puppy mill late last month are under quarantine because one of them has shown signs of canine distemper, the Edmonton Humane Society said Friday.

Ten of the animals are in isolation in the humane society's canine hospital unit, to minimize risk of infection.

Twenty others are in foster care where they will remain in quarantine until Aug. 23, the humane society said in a news release.

The dog showing signs of distemper is in the care of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society. The society says on its Facebook page that it has placed its Calgary animal shelter on full quarantine.

On July 28, Edmonton police and animal control officers seized 72 dogs from a rural property near 247th Avenue and 18th Street. The dogs, mostly Havanese puppies, showed serious signs of neglect and potential illness, police said.

A 57-year-old Edmonton woman faces animal cruelty charges in connection with an alleged puppy mill operating in the city's far northeast.

Thirty of the 72 dogs seized were later transferred to the Edmonton Humane Society.

The society was notified on Wednesday that one of the dogs — now in Calgary — had been showing symptoms of canine distemper.

The disease, which is caused by a virus, affects dogs' respiratory, digestive and nervous systems. It can be fatal in about half of dogs that have not been vaccinated against it, according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

Catherine Stevenson, the humane society's director of operations, said in Friday's news release the dogs are in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

"We have no reason to believe the dogs in our care are ill, and this precautionary step will allow our medical team to closely monitor the dogs for any symptoms and prevent the potential spread of disease," she said.

Seven of the 30 dogs had been medically cleared for adoption on Wednesday morning, before the humane society learned of the possible distemper case.

"All seven dogs already have families interested in them, however the adoptions in progress have been paused while the dogs are in quarantine," the humane society said.

"We're looking forward to seeing the first group of dogs go home after the quarantine period."