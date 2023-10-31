Hauntings at home: A Q&A with researcher of virtual dark tourism

Throughout history people have been drawn to sites where natural disasters and other tragedies occurred in a phenomenon known as dark tourism.

Since the pandemic, more and more tourist sites are choosing to create virtual tours of these sites for people to visit from the comfort of their homes.

Nicole Basaraba is an assistant professor in digital humanities at Trinity College Dublin who previously studied at the University of Alberta.

Basaraba, originally from the hamlet of Ardrossan, Alta. 30 kilometres east of Edmonton, studied dark tourism as seen online through paranormal investigative videos on YouTube.

She spoke to CBC's Edmonton AM on Friday. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you explain a little bit about what dark tourism is?

Dark tourism is basically sites where visitors go to either connect with or learn about deaths that have happened there. They're also sites of disaster or areas with difficult heritage and history.

Some of the most common ones in academic literature that people might be familiar with are visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp and Poland or Chernobyl or the World Trade Centre in New York. These are all dark tourism sites.

What I'm focusing on is this emergence of dark tourism in the paranormal space, so kind of related to spirits, death, dying, the afterlife and the exploration of that.

What exactly did you study about this?

I looked at how people on YouTube, bloggers as they are also known, are starting to explore these haunted sites and create these almost film-like movies about their experiences investigating the paranormal events at certain places.

Why did you want to look into this topic? What drew you to it first?

My research focuses on cultural heritage sites and the digital storytelling behind them.

When I discovered this channel on YouTube called Sam and Colby and they had seven million subscribers when I discovered them. Now they have 10 million. A year later and they actually just screened an episode of one of their YouTube videos in cinemas in the United States last week as well.

There's quite a following behind this content, which I thought was quite niche content, so I thought I'd explore it further.

What did you find with the way this kind of thing was approached in this area?

They kind of mixed a few different types of storytelling modes together.

Of course, YouTubers break the fourth wall. They talk directly to the camera. They bring their kind of comedic charisma to the storytelling, but also they kind of make themselves one of the viewers. They set themselves up as skeptics going into this, meaning they're not sure if they believe that something is there.

They [are relatable] since they're content creators, but they've also done long videos, so there are about 45 minutes to nearly an hour and a half and they create a narrative arc that brings you along and kind of like a tour guide style journey of the haunted place they're exploring.

Nicole Basaraba is originally from Ardrossan, Alta. and went to the University of Alberta. (Nicole Ashley Photography )

Was there anything that stood out for you that was common among them?

For the Sam and Colby channel, they have a lot of the historical research behind what happened, usually at a private home or at a hotel where they're going. They'll do research into who passed away there and what the stories are or maybe some myths or legends about it.

And they kind of go in and investigate to see if they can find out whether or not any of those stories are true. They take the viewer along with them and they reveal more as they go along and they use their paranormal investigation techniques, which involve using different types of equipment to detect activity.

At the end they wrap it up and bring a conclusion about what they think happened there or what they found as investigators.

What about the ethics of dark tourism videos? Because often you're dealing with places where people have died.

There were a few things that I raised in my paper about this aspect in particular.

They're going in with small teams to investigate this, but there are dark sites that have large groups like group tours. Since I study cultural heritage [for me it's] understanding that it's about the cultural respect, about what's happened there, particularly at these dark sites.

If a visitor doesn't have awareness of the gravity or the tragedy that's happened, the visitor's behaviour can be observed as less, more or less ethical. There's also the monetization of these kinds of sites too.

So there are quite a few ethical questions about the tourism side of these dark sites, but these things have been quite popular for quite some time in many big cities.