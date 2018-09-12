Semi hauling crude oil rolls on Highway 63, spills load

A 46-year-old man was injured when his semi truck rolled on a northern Alberta highway and spilled 100 litres of oil into the ditch.

The westbound truck lost control on Highway 63 two kilometres east of Grassland around midnight Tuesday, careened into the north ditch and spilled its load, Boyle RCMP said in a news release.

The driver was taken to hospital. Police had no information on the severity of his injuries.

Crews are working to contain the spill, police said.

Fire services from Grassland remained on scene Wednesday morning and HAZMAT crews are en route to assist, RCMP said. Drivers in the area can expect minor delays.