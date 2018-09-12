Skip to Main Content
Semi hauling crude oil rolls on Highway 63, spills load

A 46-year-old man was injured when his semi truck rolled on a northern Alberta highway and spilled 100 litres of oil into the ditch.

Crews working to contain spill

Police were called to the scene of the crash shortly after midnight. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The westbound truck lost control on Highway 63 two kilometres east of Grassland around midnight Tuesday, careened into the north ditch and spilled its load, Boyle RCMP said in a news release.  

The driver was taken to hospital. Police had no information on the severity of his injuries.

Crews are working to contain the spill, police said. 

Fire services from Grassland remained on scene Wednesday morning and HAZMAT crews are en route to assist, RCMP said. Drivers in the area can expect minor delays. 

