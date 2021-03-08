Edmonton police lay charges in 'hate-motivated' attacks on 3 women

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with three "hate-motivated" attacks in south Edmonton on women, two of whom were wearing head coverings.

Shane Edward Tremblay, of no fixed address, faces three counts each of uttering threats and assault.

"The actions of this individual have traumatized these three women and created a significant level of fear in our community," Sgt. Gary Willits of the hate crimes and violent extremism unit of the Edmonton Police Service, said in a news release Monday.

Tremblay is well known to police and Edmonton Transit for "multiple related incidents over the last few years," Willits said.

Willits credited transit officials, University of Alberta Protective Services and businesses along Whyte Avenue, especially staff of a convenience store, who he said were instrumental in identifying the suspect.

The news release describes "three recent hate-motivated incidents involving women" on Edmonton streets.

The first was at 12:15 p.m. MT on Feb. 3. A 19-year-old woman wearing a hijab was waiting inside the University of Alberta Transit Centre when she was approached by a man uttering racial slurs, police said.

The man became aggressive, posturing as though he was about to assault the woman. He fled after a transit employee became involved.

The second incident occurred 30 minutes later near 100th Street and Whyte Avenue when a man ran across the road and stopped on the sidewalk in front of a 27-year-old Black woman wearing a burka.

The man began swearing and yelling insults. He crossed the street away from the woman, then crossed back and pushed her from behind while making threats to kill her and tear off her burka.

Tremblay also faces charges in relation to a third incident at 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 18. A 43-year-old Black woman outside a convenience store near 91st Street and Whyte Avenue was followed into the store, where she was assaulted.

The hate crimes unit is recommending Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in this case, allowing the courts to consider increased sentencing if there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred, the release said.

There have been at least two other recent similar attacks in south Edmonton.