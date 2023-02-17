Harm reduction event aimed at breaking down addiction stigma, inspiring action

Hundreds of people attended a harm reduction event at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton on Thursday to understand how to administer naloxone during an overdose and watch films about the drug poisoning crisis.

A panel of frontline workers and medical professionals also gave a presentation about the impacts of the toxic drug supply to boost support for front-line outreach.

"[toxic drugs] are really very much in everybody's neighbourhood," Dr. Ginetta Salvalaggio, associate director of Edmonton's Inner City Health and Wellness Program and one of the speakers, said.

"People have to pay attention."

In November, 120 people died in Alberta from unintentional opioid poisoning, 45 of them in Edmonton. Over 500 people in Edmonton died from drug poisoning in 2022.

Documentaries screened for education

Two short documentaries were screened at the event, each highlighting a different aspect of the drug poisoning crisis.

Love in the Time of Fentanyl was shot in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and follows active and former drug users as they operate a safe injection site.

Director Colin Askey, who once struggled with addiction, hopes his film breaks down the stigma of addiction.

"Whether someone uses drugs or not should not affect our willingness to care and give everything we got when it comes to responding to this crisis," he said.

Attendees also watched Building Hope: Substance Use in the Trades, which explores how men working in trades face a much higher risk of substance use-related harms, including overdose.

Attendees spoke to frontline workers and medical professionals about the toxic drug crisis. (Submitted by Reed Larsen)

Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz organized the event and said it's important residents appreciate the severity of the crisis.

"It's a critical public health issue," he said. "[The event was] an opportunity to have a conversation about 'Okay, so what do we do?'"

Donations used for addictions outreach

Admission to the event doubled as donation, with proceeds going to the 4B Harm Reduction Society, an Edmonton street outreach non-profit.

Donations will be used for the group's programming, which includes providing warm clothes and food to people struggling with addiction.

Society director Angela Staines said raising funds is difficult because her group also provides sterile injection supplies to drug users.

"It just means we can give back even more … and bring a little humanity to where there isn't much right now."

In addition to receiving donations, the 4B Harm Reduction Society was responsible for overdose reversal training at the event, performing nasal and muscular naloxone demonstrations.

Staines said all Edmontonians should receive naloxone training and take-home kits, no matter their neighbourhood.

'This is not an inner-city problem. It is everywhere,' she said.