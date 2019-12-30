ASIRT investigating police shooting after RCMP chase near Hardisty

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after Mounties fired their weapons during a confrontation with a man involved in a police chase on a highway near Hardisty, Alta.

Officers discharged their weapons around 5:20 p.m. Sunday as officers attempted to arrest a driver suspected of ramming an RCMP vehicle earlier in the day, RCMP said in a news release.

Police had been chasing the suspicious vehicle — a Dodge Ram pickup — on Highway 13 near Hardisty, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Several tire deflation devices were used in an attempt to stop the truck. The truck drove into the ditch and a man got out.

"A confrontation occurred that resulted in RCMP officers discharging their service weapons," RCMP said in a statement.

The man was taken to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

RCMP members from Killam, Provost and Wainwright along with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit were all involved in the attempted arrest.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting. ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Earlier Sunday, police in central Alberta had been asking for the public's help to locate a Dodge Ram pickup after the driver evaded police.

Killam RCMP officers began patrolling the area after receiving a complaint early Sunday about suspicious vehicles in the hamlet of Galahad, Alta.

At about 3:30 a.m., police came across the truck at Township Road 410 and Range Road 125.

The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the suspect truck fled.

Police relocated the Dodge, and tried to stop it, but the driver of the truck rammed the police vehicle twice, causing heavy damage, police said.