Central Alberta town's emergency department temporarily closed for nearly two years

One day in October last year, 65-year-old Marg Shott suddenly felt sick.

Not knowing how serious it was, she went to the local Hardisty Health Centre but passed out on the bench. She later learned an ambulance was called, taking her 30 minutes away to Killam, Alta., for treatment.

A STARS helicopter then took Shott to Edmonton — about 200 kilometres northwest of Hardisty — where she had major surgery for an aortic tear in her heart.

"I'm just lucky. Really, really lucky that I'm here," she said.

Shott couldn't be treated in her hometown of Hardisty as the emergency department has been closed there for nearly two years.

Alberta Health Services announced in April 2020 it would shut it down as the province prepared for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

There have been many temporary emergency department closures since the pandemic began, most lasting for a few days or less. Twenty-two months in, Hardisty's closure is by far the longest.

Staffing issues have kept the doors shut as resources are focused on the local long-term care facility.

Marg Shott is fed up with the emergency department's long closure. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"It just made me angry, like we got so much here that needs that emergency department," said Shott, who sent a letter to government officials and the media after her close call.

"We got all the oilfield, we got farming, we got people that need that so bad."

Hardisty, Alta., has a population of around 500 people. It's a key point on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline and home to a sprawling tank farm that stores millions of barrels of crude oil.

Fay Bronson, president of the Hardisty Social Club, said the emergency closure impacts everyone in the town and the surrounding community.

Fay Bronson says the closure has caused anxiety for local seniors. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Seniors are especially vulnerable, she said.

"Five days a week they meet here for coffee," Bronson said outside the town drop-in centre, just across from the Parkland Manor for seniors.

"And I keep thinking I sure hope nobody has a stroke or anybody has a fall or anything like this."

Bronson said she feels her rural community is being neglected. She wants the emergency department restored and she wants the government to offer nurses full-time positions.

Recruitment challenges

Mayor Wayne Jackson, elected this fall, said the ER is the number one issue for town council and an important part of attracting business and residents.

"We don't want to lose that ER forever," he said. "Losing that ER is a town killer, especially in rural Alberta."

Jackson said the town is working with AHS to find ways to attract staff, like offering affordable housing or advertising the town's amenities.

Last week, eight nursing positions for the health centre were posted online, one for full-time work.

Spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email AHS has over the past several months extended advertising for positions, worked with talent acquisition teams to expand recruitment, and increased the availability of permanent part-time and full-time roles.

"Recruitment challenges are not unique to Hardisty, but we have not – and will not – cease in our efforts to resolve them," Williamson said.

AHS is also working with partners like the Rural Health Professions Action Plan to explore other recruitment or collaboration opportunities, he said. Work to secure contracted agency staff is also underway but demand is high across the province.

Jackson said AHS seems to be doing the best they can, adding that the town has heard assurances there is no plan to close the ER permanently.