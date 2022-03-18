Happy campers: Spring break camp spots in high demand in Edmonton

With most COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Alberta, spring break camps are in hot demand.

It's the first time in two years that camps have been able to run with minimal restrictions.

This time last year many restrictions were still in effect. Libraries were limited to 15 per cent capacity and rec centres were open by reservation-only. Many camps were only available online and the City of Edmonton was urging kids and parents to use outdoor facilities, like skateparks and playgrounds.

But this year, it's a different story.

Spring break camps at the Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) are already at capacity and have been for weeks.

"We sold out much quicker than usual," said spokesperson Ursula Pattloch.

She says they have been able to return to their 2018 level of programming, which means 80 kids will participate in four different camps in the last week of March.

Last year, all camps that were available were online and no camps were offered in 2020.

There has also been a spike in demand at The House of Sew in west Edmonton, which had run only a few camps previously.

The House of Sew owner, Beverly Gan, is seeing a demand for kids classes like never before. (CBC/Google)

"It was [typically] hard to fill," said owner Beverly Gan

"But during COVID, there was a demand for sewing classes for kids."

Gan tried to offer online classes first, but said that plan was quickly scrapped.

"When it comes to sewing you kind of need to be hands-on. It actually took longer to run classes online."

That led to the creation of spring break camps this year.

Class sizes are kept small, eight students at one time, but Gan says many people who had been on a waitlist are enrolled.

The drive to learn a new skill also had people knocking at Pheap My-Patrick's kitchen doors at Palates – a culinary learning centre on the city's south side.

Pheap My-Patrick is happy to welcome kids back to her south Edmonton culinary learning centre, Palates. (Palates)

She offered take-home kits and virtual classes last year, but this spring break is back in the kitchen.

"For kids and for parents, it's so empowering. They've been waiting for it to happen again," My-Patrick said.

"I just posted it at the beginning of March and honestly it's selling out."

She added more spots to her morning and afternoon sessions and is already fielding requests for summer sessions from parents as well.

The Winspear Centre is also trying to meet surging demand. They are offering a strings camp through the Tommy Banks Centre and students can pick between the violin or ukulele. Spokesperson Konstantine Kurelias said the spring break camp is an expansion on their usual summer camp offerings.