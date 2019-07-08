3 planes destroyed in $1M Lacombe airport hangar fire

Three airplanes were destroyed Sunday when a fire levelled a hangar at the Lacombe Regional Airport.

Local police and firefighters from Lacombe and Blackfalds responded to the scene around 8 p.m., said Jon Fromm, president of the Lacombe Flying Club, which operates the airport 125 kilometres south of Edmonton.

"One of our members lost his hangar due to a fire," Fromm said. "The circumstances are still unknown."

No one was inside the hangar when the fire started, Fromm said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fromm learned about the fire from his son, who was working in the hangar next door.

"I was at home after supper and he called me to tell me the neighbour's hangar was on fire," he said.

"He and a friend were there. They walked outside and smelled smoke."

Fromm said firefighters prevented the fire from spreading but it was too late for the hangar to be saved.

"The airplanes were already on fire and the heat was very intense," he said. "There was quite a bit of fuel in the planes that fuelled the fire quite vigorously."

The damages are estimated at $1 million, Fromm said. The owner of the destroyed planes is insured, he said.

"Yes, three airplanes were lost, along with other objects, but nothing that can't be replaced."

The airport, in the northeast corner of the City of Lacombe, is mostly used by private pilots and hobbyists.

The flying club founded the airport in 1962. The facility has two runways and about 40 hangars that house 70 airplanes.