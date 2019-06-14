Edmonton school bus driver charged with child endangerment, impaired driving

A school bus driver seen driving erratically through west Edmonton on Tuesday has been charged with child endangerment and impaired driving.

The 39-year-old woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, child endangerment and causing a child to be in need of intervention.

The woman, whom police have not identified, has also had her licence suspended for 90 days.

In mid-afternoon Tuesday, witnesses saw the bus climbing a curb, knocking over a street sign, weaving in and out of lanes and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said they pulled the bus over at about 3:40 p.m. near Hemingway Road and 57th Avenue.

None of the 20 children on board was hurt, police said.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.