Edmonton school bus driver charged with child endangerment, impaired driving
Edmonton·New

A female school bus driver seen driving erratically through west Edmonton on Tuesday has been charged with child endangerment and impaired driving.

Driver, 39, seen driving erratically while transporting students, police say

CBC News ·
A photo posted on Facebook by Jason Courtepatte, who says he saw the school bus hop a curb, knock down a street sign and weave in and out of lanes. (Facebook: Jason Courtepatte )

The 39-year-old woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, child endangerment and causing a child to be in need of intervention.

The woman, whom police have not identified, has also had her licence suspended for 90 days.

In mid-afternoon Tuesday, witnesses saw the bus climbing a curb, knocking over a street sign, weaving in and out of lanes and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said they pulled the bus over at about 3:40 p.m. near Hemingway Road and 57th Avenue.

None of the 20 children on board was hurt, police said.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

